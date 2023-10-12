Robinson says Israel in 'serious breach' of international law and there's been 'war crimes' on both sides

FORMER PRESIDENT MARY Robinson has said Israel is in “serious breach” of international law with its “indiscriminate” bombings of Gaza.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 1,300 people. Local authorities say those who died were predominantly civilians.

In response to a number of violent attacks carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas over the weekend, Israeli Defence Forces began a major bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s ‘News At One’ programme this afternoon, Robinson condemned what she described as “war crimes” carried out by both Israel and Hamas in the last few days.

Robinson, who is also a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said she had previously been told about Israel “committing the crime of apartheid” in the West Bank region and Gaza Strip, territories which Palestine claims as its own.

She added: “I have listened to the mother of Kim Damti wondering about her daughter. She is now found that her daughter, aged 22, died at a party.

“These are very serious war crimes.

“They are not justified by what has been happening to the Palestinian people under occupation,” she added.

She said: “It does not justify the horrific killings, and the kidnappings, which are war crimes, and we must be very, very clear on that

We must not be ambivalent. There is no question we have to treat them separately. These are war crimes.”

Robinson, who is a founding member of The Elders group of world leaders, became emotional when discussing the death of Damti, which was confirmed last night.

The former president spoke of Israel’s response to this violence, which has equally seen a number of attacks on civilians, that she equally condemned.

“Already, sadly, Israel is in serious breach of its obligations. It is carrying out a massive, indiscriminate bombing of Gaza,” she said.

Civilians are suffering 1200 have been killed already in the last few days.”

Nearly 190,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since the escalation of the conflict, according to the United Nations. The true extent of the death toll and injuries in the region remains unknown.

Advertisement

Alamy Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza today. Alamy

Water, food, fuel and electricity has also been cut off to the compact home to 2.3 million Palestinian people – one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

“You can’t compare this collective punishment against a whole population, many of whom don’t support or don’t like Hamas,” Robinson said.

EU’s response to the conflict

Earlier this week, many Irish TD and MEPs condemned the European Union’s response to the conflict, particularly highlighting similar concerns regarding the Israeli counter-attacks.

This was after a number of solidarity gestures, including flags being projected onto popular European landmarks and the European Commission HQ.

Robison said that “safe havens” for civilians should be created, suggesting a better focus from the international community should be placed on protecting human lives.

She also welcomed the continuation of humanitarian aid from the EU.

Earlier this week, EU Commissioner Varhelyi announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the EU would be revoking all aid to Palestine, a move that was quickly shot down and reversed by the EU.

Speaking during Leaders Questions earlier today, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council made it clear that humanitarian and development aid to Palestinians would continue, when he met with them on Tuesday.

“Ultimately, we need to move on a pathway to peace and reconciliation,” the Tánaiste said.

It cannot be an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth approach.”

We need to move on the pathway to peace and reconciliation. It cannot be an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth approach. pic.twitter.com/qSWmabJvmW — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 12, 2023

He added that response of Commissioner Varhelyi, does not reflect the EU’s response.

Robinson made a similar call this afternoon on RTÉ and said that Ireland can play an “important role” in the steps to resolve this current period of unrest in the region.

“I’m aware that Ireland has already been a very good voice in acknowledging the suffering of occupation, the continual problems for the Palestinians over decades, over 17 years of a blockade now on Gaza, and the continuing settlements in the Middle East which are making a two-state solution virtually impossible now,” she said.

“I think we all need to think about accountability,” she added.

Read Next Related Reads LIVE: Tánaiste says Israel must not punish 'innocent Gazans' with 'indiscriminate bombings' How X, formerly Twitter, is platforming a deluge of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war Apartheid has led to this Middle East escalation and it's civilians who will pay the price

“The point I want to get across – and Ireland may be able to play a role here – unfortunately, because Israel doesn’t want to be accountable, the United States has not supported the International Criminal Court in relation to Israel.

“It does in relation to Ukraine, but not Israel – and Western countries have been, to say the least, ambivalent and have not supported.

Now is the time to support accountability.”

Earlier in the Dáil, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns says she is “deeply concerned” about European Union’s response to Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Cairns said: “Civilians are being deliberately slaughtered. And the international community can’t muster up a single word of criticism for the Israeli government.”

When Israel drops its bombs, civilians have nowhere to run.”

“Now they don’t have food, water, or electricity. Soon, the internet will also die, and they will be completely cut off from the world. The people of Gaza have days, a week at most.”

Oireachtas TV Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns in the Dáil today. Oireachtas TV

“We can play a powerful role, I think, as a neutral arbiter – if we’re willing to act, to lead, and to do so quickly,” she said.

Cairns directly asked Micheál Martin for his “position on the EU response”.

“I don’t accept your assessment of the EU response,” the Tánaiste said.

One of the biggest donors to Palestine is the European Union. So that’s not present the EU as somehow a body that’s how to undermine Palestinians.”

However, the Tánaiste said that International law and the Geneva Convention “must be adhered to” adding that the “vast majority of member states are very clear,- are very, very clear – in terms of continuing developmental aid and humanitarian aid”.

Yesterday in the Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reasserted his stance that Israel could lose the support of the international community if its counter-offensive continued to target civilian infrastructure.

The Taoiseach drew a comparison with Vladimir Putin’s assaults on power stations in Ukraine to the Israeli bombings yesterday.

On Tuesday, he told RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News that Ireland recognised Israel’s right to defend themselves, but warned the state that “any response must be proportionate“.

You can follow today’s latest developments on The Journal’s liveblog.