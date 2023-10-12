Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 12 October 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Alamy Stock Photo
LIVE
LIVE: Israel 'preparing for ground manoeuvre if decided' - but it has not yet been ordered
The Journal’s liveblog is covering the latest developments in the war between Israel and Hamas.
1.3k
0
25 minutes ago

AT LEAST 150 Israelis and foreigners – including soldiers, civilians, children and women – have been held hostage in the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s surprise Saturday attack on Israel.

The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 189 soldiers, have been killed in Israel.

In Gaza, 1,100 people have been killed, according to authorities there. 

Palestine’s electricity authority has said Gaza’s only power plant has run out of fuel, while Israeli authorities have closed down the city’s borders to supplies.

An Israeli military spokesman said today that forces are “preparing for a ground manoeuvre if decided” – but that the political leadership has not yet ordered one.

Israel has said its siege of Gaza will not end until the hostages being detained are freed. 

We’ll have updates below: 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags