LIVE: Israel 'preparing for ground manoeuvre if decided' - but it has not yet been ordered

AT LEAST 150 Israelis and foreigners – including soldiers, civilians, children and women – have been held hostage in the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s surprise Saturday attack on Israel.
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 189 soldiers, have been killed in Israel.
In Gaza, 1,100 people have been killed, according to authorities there.
Palestine’s electricity authority has said Gaza’s only power plant has run out of fuel, while Israeli authorities have closed down the city’s borders to supplies.
An Israeli military spokesman said today that forces are “preparing for a ground manoeuvre if decided” – but that the political leadership has not yet ordered one.
Israel has said its siege of Gaza will not end until the hostages being detained are freed.
We’ll have updates below:
