EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAGUIRESBRIDGE: The victims killed in a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh have been named locally as Vanessa Whyte, and James and Sara, her two children.

2. #GAZA: A number of international news agencies, including Britain’s BBC, are “deeply alarmed” over reports that journalists on the ground in Gaza are facing the threat of starvation.

3. #TARRAGONA: Keith Byrne, a 34-year-old former soldier, has been jailed for 15 years for the brutal murder of his Irish girlfriend Kirsty Ward at their Spanish holiday hotel.

4. #READY MADE MEALS: Here is a full list of the 142 different ready-made meals and side dishes that have been recalled from Irish supermarkets due to the possible presence of bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.

5. COURTS: A garda has been convicted of assaulting a teenager in Temple Bar four years ago following a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.