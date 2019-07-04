The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SORRY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised for comments he made to Micheál Martin in the Dáil yesterday likening him to a priest sinning “behind the altar”.

2. #SALARY: Defence Force members are to see an immediate pay rise following the Cabinet’s approval of an increased €10 million remuneration package this afternoon.

3. #BRAY: Gardaí have confirmed that a skull and bones discovered at a recycling facility in Co Wicklow yesterday are medical specimens used for teaching.

4. #WATERFORD: The new mortuary at University Hospital Waterford would have cost at least €1 million less to build had it been given the go-ahead as recommended two years ago.

5. #CLONMEL: A therapy pony who was stolen from a property in Tipperary last week has been found by gardaí.