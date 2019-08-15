The 5 at 5: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Nataliya Kuznetsova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Malaysian police have said that the results of an autopsy indicate that there was “no violence, abduction or foul play” involved in the death of Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin.

2. #PENCE: US Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed that he will visit Ireland on 6 and 7 September.

3. #CAO: The first round of CAO placements have been published, offering 74,657 places in college, university or another educational institution to 51,513 applicants.

4. #SHANNON: Flights at Shannon Airport have resumed after a plane that was attended to by emergency services has now been cleared from the runway.

5. #REPOSSESSION: A judge has ruled that a creditor may repossess the €900,000 of restaurateur Ronan Ryan and his wife, former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood.