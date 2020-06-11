The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #KINAHAN: Leo Varadkar told the Dáíl that Irish authorities have contacted the UAE about the Joshua/Fury fight organised by Daniel Kinahan.
2. #APOLOGIES: Green party leader Eamon Ryan apologised for any hurt caused by using the n-word during a Dáil debate on racism in Ireland this afternoon.
3. #SEIZED: Over €6 million worth of drugs were seized at Dublin Port.
4. #COLD CASE: Belgium is reopening an investigation into the 1996 murder of a German teenager because of a possible link with the man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann.
5. #USA: America’s top general said he was wrong to appear with President Donald Trump in a photo op near the White House last week, staged after the area was forcefully cleared of anti-racism protesters.
