The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KINAHAN: Leo Varadkar told the Dáíl that Irish authorities have contacted the UAE about the Joshua/Fury fight organised by Daniel Kinahan.

2. #APOLOGIES: Green party leader Eamon Ryan apologised for any hurt caused by using the n-word during a Dáil debate on racism in Ireland this afternoon.

3. #SEIZED: Over €6 million worth of drugs were seized at Dublin Port.

4. #COLD CASE: Belgium is reopening an investigation into the 1996 murder of a German teenager because of a possible link with the man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann.

5. #USA: America’s top general said he was wrong to appear with President Donald Trump in a photo op near the White House last week, staged after the area was forcefully cleared of anti-racism protesters.