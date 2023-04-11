EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. BIDEN VISIT US President Joe Biden has departed Washington DC and is en route to Belfast for his four-day trip around Ireland.

Advertisement

2. WIND WARNINGS Today and tomorrow are set to bring strong winds to many parts of the country, with a Status Orange warning being issued for Kerry and west Clare.

3. GALWAY Teens killed in a Co Galway crash have been named locally, with supports to be given to friends and classmates

4. HIGH COURT The High Court has declined to entertain an application for an inquiry into the legality of law student Simeon Burke’s detention.

5. RUSSIA Lawmakers in the country have advanced a bill to create a digital conscription notice system which could bar men from leaving Russia as Moscow’s Ukraine campaign stretches into a second year.