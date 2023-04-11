Teens killed in Galway crash named locally, with supports to be given to friends and classmates

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 45 minutes ago
THE SCHOOL OF the two students who died in the single-vehicle crash in Co Galway early yesterday morning is to open this week to offer support to their friends and classmates.
Two other teenagers were seriously injured in the crash which happened a short distance outside Headford in north Co Galway at around 5.45am.
The two teenagers who died have been named locally as Lukas Joyce from Annaghdown and Kirsty Bohan from Headford, both aged 14.
Lukas Joyce died at the scene of the accident and Kirsty Bohan was pronounced dead at University College Hospital.
Both were second year students at Presentation College Headford.
Another second year student in the school, a 14-year-old girl from Headford, has been transferred from University College Galway to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment.
A 13-year-old boy from Headford, a first year student at the school, is also in a serious condition at University College Hospital.
Relatives and friends have been comforting the four families involved.
The deceased girl has two older sisters who also attend Presentation College Headford.
The school, which is closed for Easter holidays, issued a letter to students and parents outlining the support network available in the coming days to help deal with the tragic accident.
“The school has experienced the sudden and tragic deaths of two treasured members of our PCH community. We are deeply saddened by these deaths. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these students.
“The school will be open tomorrow, 11 April from 11am to 2pm to offer support to the classmates, friends and any students who need support. The study hall will be available.
“We will have staff members and psychologists from NEPS (National Educational Psychological Service) available for anyone who needs support at this terribly tragic and confusing time.
“It is possible that your child may have some feelings and questions s/he may like to discuss with you. It is important to give factual information that is age appropriate.
“Over the course of the coming days, please keep a close eye on your child and allow him/her to express their feelings without criticism. We anticipate that the next few days will be very difficult for everyone and we will be available as a supportive community, as needed.”
The chairperson of the school’s board of management, Councillor Mary Hoade, said the area is stunned by what has happened.
“We are deeply shocked and deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the injured and also with their friends and classmates. It is unbelievable what has happened.
“Everyone is numb and we just need to put as many support networks in place,” she said.
The accident happened around 5.45am on a narrow stretch of road at Pollacullaire off the N84 Headford to Ballinrobe road.
No other vehicle was involved and it is believed their car may have collided with a tree.
There had been heavy rain throughout Sunday and overnight in the area.
Emergency services attended the scene, where one boy was pronounced dead. The remaining three occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway about 30km away where a 14-year old girl was pronounced dead.
It is the second tragedy in two months in Galway in which teenagers have died in a car accident.
In February, John Keenan Sammon (16) and Christy Stokes (19) from Ballinfoyle in the city, and their friend 17-year-old Wojcieck Panek from Limerick, died when the car they were in entered the water on the Corrib at Menlo Pier.
