Two young teenagers - a boy and a girl - killed in Co Galway road crash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 52 minutes ago
TWO TEENAGERS HAVE died after a road traffic collision in Galway.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5:45am on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.
Gardaí said there were four people in the vehicle, two boys and two girls.
It is understood all four occupants were aged 13 and 14.
One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway where a girl has since been pronounced dead.
The other occupants remain in University Hospital Galway for treatment on their injuries.
The L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford is currently closed.
The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested and a technical examination of the scene is currently underway. Local diversions are in place.
All four teenagers are students at Presentation College Headford and the school’s Critical Incident Plan has been activated.
Chairperson of the school’s board of management, Cllr Mary Hoade, said the town is shocked by the accident.
“I am just on my way into the school as the Critical Incident Plan is being implemented. The area is shocked and deeply saddened by the accident.
“It is dreadful what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is unbelievable,” she said.
Gardaí in Galway are continuing to investigate the collision. They are engaging with the families of all involved and Garda Family Liaison Officers will formally be appointed.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford between 5:30am and 6am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site