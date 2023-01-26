EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five things you should know before you head out the door.

#LEBANON During a visit to the country, Tánaiste Micheál Martin urged troops to reach out for support following the death of Private Séan Rooney and said no stone will be left unturned to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Advertisement

#TODDLERDEATH Gardaí have confirmed the sudden death of a toddler in Co Cork. They are treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.

#UKRAINE Russian forces fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine in a blistering wave of strikes targeting energy infrastructure a day after Germany and the United States pledged lethal modern tanks for Kyiv.

#ENOCHBURKE The High Court ruled that teacher Enoch Burke should be fined €700 for every day he refuses to comply with a court order to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital Secondary School.

#NEAREARTHOBJECT A lorry-sized asteroid will pass near Earth tonight in one of the closest approaches to our planet ever recorded. However, NASA has emphasised that it poses no danger.