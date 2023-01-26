Tánaiste urges Irish troops to reach out for support following the death of Seán Rooney

Political Correspondent Christina Finn reporting from Lebanon

TÁNAISTE AND DEFENCE Minister Micheál Martin has urged Irish troops to reach out and ask for support following the killing of Seán Rooney in Lebanon.

The 23-year-old from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal was killed in an attack on a convoy of UN peacekeepers in December.

During a visit to the visit Camp Shamrock in Lebanon today, where 331 Irish troops are stationed as part of UNFIL, the Tánaiste said that Private Rooney’s death was a “shocking reminder to all of Ireland of the risks taken by each and every one of you, in discharging your duty and maintaining our country’s proud record and reputation”.

“I want you to know that the country, the Government and the entire defence organisation stands with you in solidarity and unity.

“I’m conscious that all of you have lost a comrade and a friend. It is to your immense credit that, notwithstanding your personal loss, you have continued to perform with the professionalism we have come to expect from our Defence Forces,” Martin said.

He encouraged the troops to “reach out and seek support if you need it, especially when you return home”.

Martin added:

Support services are available, don’t hesitate to use them. You have come through a very difficult experience and you need to mind yourselves.

The Tánaiste told troops that in his meeting with Lebanese Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defence today, he will impress seek to ensure that the Lebanese investigation into the killing of Rooney “is as thorough and complete as possible”.

The Defence Forces are carrying out their own investigation into the incident, with two other investigations underway led by the United Nations, and a further investigation being carried out by Lebanese Authorities.

“The Government is absolutely determined that all of the facts and circumstances of the incident are fully established and that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

Martin also acknowledged those who were injured alongside Rooney in the incident at Al-Aqbiya, particularly Trooper Shane Kearney.

“We are all immensely grateful that Trooper Kearney is now back in Ireland and making good progress with his recovery. It goes without saying that we wish him continued progress in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

In his address, the Tánaiste said he also wanted to acknowledge the families of the Irish troops serving abroad.

“Time spent away from our families and loved ones is always difficult. I know that many of you have been away on peacekeeping operations before and your families become familiar with that absence, but I also know that it doesn’t necessarily become any easier.

“The death of Seán Rooney will have brought home to each of your children, partners, parents, siblings and friends, as well as the thousands of other military families, the true nature of the risks that you encounter every day,” said Martin.

Advertisement

On behalf of the Government, the Tánaiste said that the outpouring of sympathy and support for Private Rooney and his injured colleagues in Óglaigh na hÉireann showed “a true expression of the regard in which you are held and a reflection of the pride of the Irish people in what you do”.

“This tragic event has brought home to all of us the fragility of peace here in Lebanon and the tragedy that war and conflict can bring to so many innocent people,” he said.

Unimpeachable

Martin also said that Ireland’s commitment to the safety and security of the Lebanese people is unimpeachable, as he acknowledged the 48 Irish soldiers who have died while serving in Lebanon, with 88 Defence Forcse personnel in total losing their lives while on peacekeeping duty overseas in various missions.

“On behalf of the Irish people, may I thank each and every one of you for the part you are playing in continuing the proud tradition of generations of Irish peacekeepers,” said Martin, stating that the peacekeeping tradition is an essential component of Ireland’s foreign policy.

Ireland is committed to multilateralism, to the values of peace, international security, and global justice, he added.

“Peace is fragile and cannot and should not be taken for granted. Like so many other things, it is hard won, but easily lost,” he said.

The address to the troops came after the Tánaiste attended a memorial ceremony in Tibnine, where he laid a wreath in memory of the members of the Defence Forces who lost their lives serving in Lebanon.

The name of Seán Rooney has already been added to the monument.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fr Declan Shanahan, from Longford, said “the name of private Seán Rooney is not only etched in this monument; it is etched too in our hearts”.

He also said the memory of the night Rooney was killed is “still raw” for many in the 121 battalion.

He told reporters that some of the peacekeepers were only 19 years old when Rooney was killed and this brings a “vulnerability” with it.

It has had a huge effect on all of the troops, particularly being so far away from home, he said.

“When we got back to the camp in the days and weeks afterwards, you could really sense the emotional impact that this was having on them,” he said.

“My role as the padre here is to offer that kind of moral and pastoring support, that here they are trying to pick up the pieces of such tragedy but also dealing with the emotional consequences of it and the initial sense of shock.”

He said some of the older troops have offered “incredible support” to the younger peacekeepers.

“They would heal better here than at home because they’re with people who understand their loss.”

He said the response to the tragedy by the troops has never made hims so proud to be Irish.