Toddler dies in 'tragic accident' at home in Co Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED the sudden death of a toddler in Co Cork.
Shortly after 9pm yesterday, gardaí attended a home in Skibbereen following the death of the male toddler.
The Coroner has been notified and a port mortem examination will be held at Cork University Hospital.
Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.
“Owing to the tragic nature of the incident, no further information is available,” gardaí said in a statement.
