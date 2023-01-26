Advertisement

Thursday 26 January 2023
Brian Lawless/PA Images
# Skibbereen
Toddler dies in 'tragic accident' at home in Co Cork
The Coroner has been notified and a port mortem examination will be held at Cork University Hospital.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED the sudden death of a toddler in Co Cork. 

Shortly after 9pm yesterday, gardaí attended a home in Skibbereen following the death of the male toddler. 

The Coroner has been notified and a port mortem examination will be held at Cork University Hospital. 

Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected. 

“Owing to the tragic nature of the incident, no further information is available,” gardaí said in a statement. 

