EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#BLANCHARDSTOWN A man in his 40s, who was left critically injured after a shooting at a busy restaurant in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Christmas Eve, has died in hospital.

2.#FETHARD Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack at a former national school in Co Tipperary.

3.#GAZA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East today as fears mount that Israel’s assault on Gaza will cause conflict to spread across the region.

4.#VISITING RESTRICTIONS Several hospitals currently have visitor restrictions in place due to outbreaks of respiratory illnesses such as the flu and Covid.

5.#EPSTEIN FILES Here are the key extracts from the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents and what it might mean for those involved.

