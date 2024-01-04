Investigation launched into fire at former school in Tipperary

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a suspected arson attack at a former national school in Co Tipperary.

The alarm was raised at 9.20pm last night over the former national school on the Rocklow Road in Fethard.

Local fire services extinguished the blaze at the school, which has lain empty for a number of years.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Gardaí said they the are treating the incident as suspected criminal damage and appealed for anyone with any information or who may have seen any unusual activity at the site to contact them.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination as the investigation gets underway.

Local Fine Gael councillor Mark Fitzgerald condemned the fire, noting that the building had been empty for some time.

“It’s sad to wake up to the news this morning of a fire at the old school building and I think we can only let the garda investigation proceed and commend the emergency services for their fast response to it,” he told The Journal.