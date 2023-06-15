Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
#SLIGO Tributes have been paid after a woman in her 40s died after being hit by a train in Co Sligo yesterday.
#RAHENY A man has been arrested following the discovery of a body of a woman in Dublin 5.
#EBC The European Central Bank increased interest rates, for the eighth consecutive time, by 0.25% this morning.
#FIRE SERVICE Dozens of retained firefighters are protesting outside the Dáil today as part of industrial action over a pay dispute.
#PARTYGATE Former British PM Boris Johnson deliberately misled the UK Parliament over whether Covid-19 lockdown rules were broken in No 10, Westminster’s Privileges Committee investigation has found.
