Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

503
46 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA The UN Security Council for the first time has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, with the United States, Israel’s ally which has vetoed previous bids, abstaining.

2. #CHANGING OF THE GUARD New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met this morning to speak about “upcoming national and international issues”, during a discussion lasting more than an hour.

3. #MURDER CHARGE A man has appeared in court in Newry, Co Down, charged with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother.

4. #MAYDAY An Air Corps pilot declared an emergency over County Kildare this afternoon as his aircraft suffered a fault in its oxygen supply.

5. #MING HACKER:  How the ‘cold, calculated’ hack of Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s account was designed to damage his reputation – Diarmuid Pepper reports from Brussels on the outcome of a long-running case involving the MEP and his former parliamentary assistant.

Comments closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags