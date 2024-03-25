EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA The UN Security Council for the first time has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, with the United States, Israel’s ally which has vetoed previous bids, abstaining.

2. #CHANGING OF THE GUARD New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met this morning to speak about “upcoming national and international issues”, during a discussion lasting more than an hour.

3. #MURDER CHARGE A man has appeared in court in Newry, Co Down, charged with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother.

4. #MAYDAY An Air Corps pilot declared an emergency over County Kildare this afternoon as his aircraft suffered a fault in its oxygen supply.

5. #MING HACKER: How the ‘cold, calculated’ hack of Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s account was designed to damage his reputation – Diarmuid Pepper reports from Brussels on the outcome of a long-running case involving the MEP and his former parliamentary assistant.

