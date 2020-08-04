The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID-19: Pubs may need to re-open on a county-by-county basis depending on local Covid-19 threat levels, according to the Mike Ryan, executive director with the World Health Organisation.
2. #JOHN HUME: The family of the late SDLP leader have said the politician and Irish peace leader would have “prioritised public health” ahead of his funeral tomorrow.
3. #PSNI: Detectives in Northern Ireland investigating allegations of historical sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh have arrested 10 people.
4. #AMERICA: US President Donald Trump said that the United States has a lower number of deaths as a proportion of cases than “the world” and Europe.
5. #FITBIT: The European Commission has launched an “in-depth investigation” into whether Google’s planned $2.1 billion (€1.8 billion) purchase of smartwatch maker Fitbit would give it an unfair market advantage.
