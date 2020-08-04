This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump says US is 'lower than the world' in Covid-19 deaths as proportion of cases

A 30 minute interview of the US president was aired by HBO yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 12:16 PM
44 minutes ago 10,196 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5167040

Source: HBO/YouTube

DONALD TRUMP HAS said that the United States has a lower number of deaths as a proportion of cases than “the world” and Europe. 

In an interview with journalist Jonathan Swan from news website Axios, the US president said the country has high numbers of Covid-19 cases due to testing. 

He argued that ”there are those who say you can test too much”.

“We have tested more than any other country, than all of Europe put together times two. We have tested more people than anybody ever thought of,” Trump said. 

The US has a population of approximately 330 million. As of yesterday, nearly 53 million coronavirus tests have been carried out, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

The US has recorded 155,366 deaths associated with Covid-19 and 4,711,323 confirmed cases, according to the most recent tally by Johns Hopkins University. 

This is the highest death and case rate of any country in the world. 

Trump said the situation in the United States is “under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us.” 

When questioned on death rates in the US, Trump said: “The United states is lowest in numerous categories. We’re lower than the world, lower than Europe.”

The journalist clarified that this is in regard to death as a proportion of cases and said death as a proportion of population is “really bad”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“You have to go by the cases,” Trump said.

“What testing does is it shows cases, it shows there may be cases. Other countries test when somebody is sick, and I’m not saying they are right or wrong, nobody has done it like we have done it.”

Trump further claimed that “there are those who say you can test too much”.

When asked who said this, the president responded: “Just read the manuals, read the books.”  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie