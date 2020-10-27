#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Malivan_Iuliia
Image: Shutterstock/Malivan_Iuliia

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1 #IAN BAILEY: The State will not appeal the High Court’s decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to the French authorities to serve a 25-year prison sentence imposed by a French court for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 24 years ago.

2. #KANTURK: The community in Cork was left “numbed and stunned” by the deaths of a father and two sons yesterday. 

3. #COVID: There are now 354 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 38 in ICU, according to the Department of Health.

4. #INVESTIGATION: The body of a man in his 30s was discovered following a house fire in Tipperary town today.

5. #WAH-WAH WEE WAH: Kazakhstan has adopted Borat’s “very nice!” catchphrase in a bid to boost tourism during Covid-19. 

