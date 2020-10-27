#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí investigating after body of man (30s) found following house fire in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary Town received a report of a house fire at St Michael’s Avenue at around 5am.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 10:52 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY are appealing for witnesses after the body of a man was discovered following a house fire this morning. 

Gardaí in Tipperary Town received a report of a house fire at St Michael’s Avenue at around 5am. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

The body of a man, aged in his 30s, was discovered inside the house. No other person was injured as a result of the fire. The body of the man is currently at the scene and a technical examination of the house is due to take place.

It is understood that Gardaí are not treating the fire as malicious. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.

Cónal Thomas
