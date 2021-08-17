The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AFGHANISTAN: A number of human rights organisations have called on the Government to increase the number of resettlement places for Afghan refugees and to expedite international protection applications amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

2. #THE MONK: Spanish police have released an image of the operation that resulted in the arrest of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in the Costa del Sol last week.

3. #HOMEESS: Homeless charities have criticised Dublin City Council’s chief executive Owen Keegan who suggested that “well-intended” homeless volunteers are sustaining people sleeping in tents on the streets.

4. #VACCINES: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised that vaccines can be mixed in certain circumstances.

5. #FRANCE: Thousands of people have been evacuated from homes and holiday spots near the French Riviera as firefighters battled a fire racing through surrounding forests.