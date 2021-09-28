#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 28 September 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANTHONY FLYNN: The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) said today that it is “strongly of the view” that Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) should be dissolved or wound up as soon as possible.

2. #NOW WHAT: A Garda operation to bring home Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is being planned after a Spanish Court cleared the way for his extradition. Hutch, 58, had been in Spain and other locations, as he was sought by gardaí in relation to the Regency Hotel shooting and murder of David Byrne.

3. #BELGIUM: The South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) and Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) have apologised to families whose babies’ organs were incinerated abroad without their consent or knowledge.

4. #PANDEMIC BONUS: Opposition politicians have said that an extra bank holiday to recognise the efforts of essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic would represent “crumbs from the table” from government. 

5. #GOTHENBURG: Police have said a ‘suspect device’ may have caused an apartment building explosion in Sweden’s second-largest city which left at least 16 people injured this morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

