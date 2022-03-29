#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 29 March 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 4:45 PM
29 minutes ago 432 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5724312
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: Major reforms to the Leaving Certificate are set to be brought in beginning in September 2023.

2. #UKRAINE: Russia will “radically” reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near Kyiv, Moscow’s negotiators have said. You can keep up to date with all the latest developments over on our liveblog here

3. #DIPLOMATS: Ireland is to expel four “senior officials” from the Russian Embassy, with the government saying their actions have been against diplomatic standards. 

4. #GANG ATTACK: Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on St Patrick’s Day of a young teenage girl in Co Waterford as videos of the apparent attack have emerged online. 

5. #MAGDALENE LAUNDRY: A national centre for Research and Remembrance is set to be located on the site of the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin city centre.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie