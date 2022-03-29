The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: Major reforms to the Leaving Certificate are set to be brought in beginning in September 2023.

2. #UKRAINE: Russia will “radically” reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near Kyiv, Moscow’s negotiators have said. You can keep up to date with all the latest developments over on our liveblog here.

3. #DIPLOMATS: Ireland is to expel four “senior officials” from the Russian Embassy, with the government saying their actions have been against diplomatic standards.

Advertisement

4. #GANG ATTACK: Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on St Patrick’s Day of a young teenage girl in Co Waterford as videos of the apparent attack have emerged online.

5. #MAGDALENE LAUNDRY: A national centre for Research and Remembrance is set to be located on the site of the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin city centre.