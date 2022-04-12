The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WANTED US authorities are offering rewards totalling $15 million for information which helps bring three key members of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group to justice.

2. #BROOKLYN At least 13 people have been injured during a shooting incident at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where “several undetonated devices” were recovered, authorities have said.

3. #UKRAINE Ukrainian troops are trying to hold back Russian efforts to take control of the city of Mariupol, part of an anticipated onslaught across eastern Ukraine.

4. #PARTYGATE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

5. #HIGH COURT Irish MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace have launched separate legal actions against RTÉ.