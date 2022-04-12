MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace launch legal actions against RTÉ

IRISH MEPS CLARE Daly and Mick Wallace have launched separate legal actions against RTÉ.

Both actions were filed in the High Court yesterday with Wallace and Daly represented by Dore & Co solicitors.

Robert Dore was previously involved in a separate high-profile action involving RTÉ a decade ago when he represented Fr Kevin Reynolds in his case against RTÉ, it lead to the national broadcaster making a public apology.

The Journal has sought comment from both MEPs and their representative on the nature of their legal actions but none could be reached.

Wallace and Daly have been prominent on both Irish and international media in recent weeks in their opposition to the EU providing military support to Ukraine.

The two Irish MEPs were among just 13 who opposed a European Parliament motion which condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of March.

Both Wallace and Daly have argued that a peaceful solution to the conflict should be prioritised and they have opposed sanctions against Russia.