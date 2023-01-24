EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you five things you should know before you head out the door.

1. #OSCARS The Banshees of Inisherin has bagged itself nine nominations in this year’s Oscars, while An Cailín Ciún was nominated for Best International Feature.

2. #BURKE Sacked teacher Enoch Burke has left Wilson’s Hospital School for a second time today following his return to the premises after being arrested and later released by Gardaí.

3. #RECALL Several batches of expired Western Brand raw chicken products are being recalled from a number of supermarkets due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

4. #SIPO Businessman Michael Stone has said that he provided workers and vans to assist Paschal Donohoe during his 2020 General Election campaign.

5. #LIMERICK Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a truck that occurred at approximately 9:30am this morning on the N69 at Mungret, Co Limerick.