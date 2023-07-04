Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 4 July 2023 Dublin: 18°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
978
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ PAYMENTS SCANDAL: Minister Catherine Martin has announced that the Government is launching two independent reviews into RTÉ, and appointing a forensic accountant to examine the broadcasters’ accounts.

2. #THE BUDGET: A spending package of €6.4 billion is expected to be approved by ministers at a Cabinet meeting today for Budget 2024 in the autumn.

3. #CALL THE DOCTOR: Free GP care for all six and seven-year-olds as well as people who are earning up to the median income is expected to be introduced next month under plans announced by the Government today.

4. #BREXIT: Cross-border trade in goods between Ireland and Northern Ireland has experienced substantial growth since Brexit, according to new research conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

5. #UNDERGROUND: The Public Accounts Committee has called on State agencies involved in the Metrolink project to ensure the cost does not surpass €9.5 billion.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags