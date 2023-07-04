EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ PAYMENTS SCANDAL: Minister Catherine Martin has announced that the Government is launching two independent reviews into RTÉ, and appointing a forensic accountant to examine the broadcasters’ accounts.

2. #THE BUDGET: A spending package of €6.4 billion is expected to be approved by ministers at a Cabinet meeting today for Budget 2024 in the autumn.

3. #CALL THE DOCTOR: Free GP care for all six and seven-year-olds as well as people who are earning up to the median income is expected to be introduced next month under plans announced by the Government today.

4. #BREXIT: Cross-border trade in goods between Ireland and Northern Ireland has experienced substantial growth since Brexit, according to new research conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

5. #UNDERGROUND: The Public Accounts Committee has called on State agencies involved in the Metrolink project to ensure the cost does not surpass €9.5 billion.