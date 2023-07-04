Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #RTÉ PAYMENTS SCANDAL: Minister Catherine Martin has announced that the Government is launching two independent reviews into RTÉ, and appointing a forensic accountant to examine the broadcasters’ accounts.
2. #THE BUDGET: A spending package of €6.4 billion is expected to be approved by ministers at a Cabinet meeting today for Budget 2024 in the autumn.
3. #CALL THE DOCTOR: Free GP care for all six and seven-year-olds as well as people who are earning up to the median income is expected to be introduced next month under plans announced by the Government today.
4. #BREXIT: Cross-border trade in goods between Ireland and Northern Ireland has experienced substantial growth since Brexit, according to new research conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute.
5. #UNDERGROUND: The Public Accounts Committee has called on State agencies involved in the Metrolink project to ensure the cost does not surpass €9.5 billion.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site