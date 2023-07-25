Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 25 July 2023 Dublin: 17°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
1.3k
0
55 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #REST IN PEACE A father and son who were killed in a moped accident in Turkey last week were laid to rest in Portlaoise, Co Laois today.

2. #COLDPLAY Ticketmaster’s website has crashed for some Coldplay fans trying to secure pre-sale tickets to next year’s gigs.

3. #WILDFIRES Greece is sweltering in a new wave of soaring temperatures today, as wildfires rage on several popular tourist islands, forcing mass evacuations.

4. #AI The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed “grave concern” over an article generated by artificial intelligence (AI) about refugees published this morning on the websites of several regional newspapers.

5. #COURTS A Donegal man who raped and sexually abused his young daughter a decade ago has been jailed for 10 and a half years. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags