EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #REST IN PEACE A father and son who were killed in a moped accident in Turkey last week were laid to rest in Portlaoise, Co Laois today.

Advertisement

2. #COLDPLAY Ticketmaster’s website has crashed for some Coldplay fans trying to secure pre-sale tickets to next year’s gigs.

3. #WILDFIRES Greece is sweltering in a new wave of soaring temperatures today, as wildfires rage on several popular tourist islands, forcing mass evacuations.

4. #AI The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed “grave concern” over an article generated by artificial intelligence (AI) about refugees published this morning on the websites of several regional newspapers.

5. #COURTS A Donegal man who raped and sexually abused his young daughter a decade ago has been jailed for 10 and a half years.