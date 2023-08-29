Advertisement

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DONEGAL: A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose body was found floating in waters off the Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal in July.

2. #BREXIT: The British government has said it will delay introducing post-Brexit border controls on food and fresh produce from the European Union until January 2024.

3. #RIP: An Irish holidaymaker has been found dead at his hotel room in the San Antonio resort on Ibiza.

4. #RUSSIA: A “farewell ceremony” for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash last week, has taken place behind closed doors, according to his spokespeople.

5. #TRAVEL DISRUPTION: One of the main unions representing French air traffic controllers is calling for strike action on 15 September, during the Rugby World Cup.

