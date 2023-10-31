EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HEAVY RAIN: The public has been advised by the PSNI to avoid Newry City after flooding that has been described as “biblical” by a local MLA.

2. #GAZA: The health ministry in the Gaza Strip has said that at least 50 people have been killed in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory.

Advertisement

3. #ASHLING MURPHY: The amount of drugs administered by medical staff to Jozef Puska before he allegedly admitted to murdering Ashling Murphy would have had no impact on his behaviour or his ability to communicate, a professor of pharmacology has told the Central Criminal Court.

4. #ANTISEMITISM: Graffiti displaying a Star of David alongside a swastika in Tramore, County Waterford has been removed.

5. #GARDA ANNUAL REPORT: Approximately 22,654 incidents of assault were recorded by gardaí in 2022, representing a 16.3% increase in recorded assault when compared to 2021.

The Journal is now on TikTok – press the button below to follow us.