EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOYCOTT: A planned Christmas dinner at the US ambassador’s residence tonight is set to be boycotted by several politicians over the country’s backing of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

2. #UKRAINIANS: Social welfare payments for Ukrainians who arrive in Ireland and avail of accommodation from the state will receive €38.80 per week under new plans approved by Cabinet today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

3. #FOOD SAFETY: A pizza takeaway in Co Meath was ordered to close for a number of days after an inspection found evidence that there were people living in the food preparation area.

4. #COCAINE: There has been an increase in the number of people presenting to Coolmine Therapeutic Centres seeking rehabilitation services for cocaine usage, the group’s annual report revealed.

5. #SUNAK: Rishi Sunak has pleaded with Tory MPs to back his Rwanda plan as UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said it pushed the envelope of international law.