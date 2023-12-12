Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BOYCOTT: A planned Christmas dinner at the US ambassador’s residence tonight is set to be boycotted by several politicians over the country’s backing of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.
2. #UKRAINIANS: Social welfare payments for Ukrainians who arrive in Ireland and avail of accommodation from the state will receive €38.80 per week under new plans approved by Cabinet today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.
3. #FOOD SAFETY: A pizza takeaway in Co Meath was ordered to close for a number of days after an inspection found evidence that there were people living in the food preparation area.
4. #COCAINE: There has been an increase in the number of people presenting to Coolmine Therapeutic Centres seeking rehabilitation services for cocaine usage, the group’s annual report revealed.
5. #SUNAK: Rishi Sunak has pleaded with Tory MPs to back his Rwanda plan as UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said it pushed the envelope of international law.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site