EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #OSCARS: Irish actor Cillian has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in this year’s Oscars.

2. #WEATHER: 45,000 homes, businesses and farms remain without power today following Storm Isha, as Storm Joselyn is set to hit Ireland later.

3. #REFERENDUM: Sinn Féin will support a Yes vote in both of the upcoming referendums in March, TD Eoin Ó Broin has revealed.

4. #COCAINE: Former TD Colm Keaveney has been accused of driving under the influence of cocaine.

5. #JOB CUTS: The publisher of the Irish Independent and the Sunday World is seeking to lay off around 10% of staff across the organisation as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme.