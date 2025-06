EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAZA: The UN has called the “deadly attacks” by the Israeli military around Gaza aid distribution sites a “war crime”, following a fresh attack that the Palestinian territory’s health ministry said has killed at least 27 people who had gathered to collect food

2. #FIRE: A 76-year-old woman who died in a house fire in Galway has been named as Sonia “Sunny” Jacobs who served 17 years in prison, including time on death row, after she was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a US policeman and a Canadian constable

3. #CRIMEA: Ukraine’s security service has said that it hit a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea with more than a tonne of underwater explosives this morning

4. #INTEREST: The Bank of Ireland (BOI) is reducing interest rates on 12 and 18-month fixed-term deposits by 0.25% from this Thursday

5. #PORTUGAL: The latest searches for Madeleine McCann are getting under way in Portugal with officers gathering in countryside a few miles from the resort where she was last seen in 2007