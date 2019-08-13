The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Police in Malaysia have confirmed a body found earlier today has been identified as that of missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin.

2. #SPAIN: A three-year-old Irish boy who was found unconscious in a pool in Alicante in Spain yesterday morning has died in hospital.

3. #HONG KONG: Hundreds of flights were cancelled or suspended at Hong Kong’s airport today as pro-democracy protesters staged a second disruptive sit-in.

4. #CHARGED: A 28-year-old Dublin man has been charged with attacking two gardaí and defecating in a patrol van and a holding cell following his arrest.

5. #SYDNEY: A knife-wielding man killed one person and attempted to stab several others in a central Sydney rampage.