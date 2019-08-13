This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 13 August, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Glenkar
Image: Shutterstock/Glenkar

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Police in Malaysia have confirmed a body found earlier today has been identified as that of missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin. 

2. #SPAIN: A three-year-old Irish boy who was found unconscious in a pool in Alicante in Spain yesterday morning has died in hospital.

3. #HONG KONG: Hundreds of flights were cancelled or suspended at Hong Kong’s airport today as pro-democracy protesters staged a second disruptive sit-in.

4. #CHARGED: A 28-year-old Dublin man has been charged with attacking two gardaí and defecating in a patrol van and a holding cell following his arrest.

5. #SYDNEY: A knife-wielding man killed one person and attempted to stab several others in a central Sydney rampage.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
