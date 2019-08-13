Body found in search for missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin in Malaysia

A BODY HAS been discovered by police searching for missing 15-year-old Nóra Quoirin in Malaysia.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which has been supporting the missing girl’s family, confirmed a body has been found in the search.

“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death,” the charity said.

Nora has been missing from the holiday resort of Dusun in Seremban, not far from Kuala Lumpur, since 4 August.

She is the daughter of an Irish mother and French father and so carries an Irish passport.

The search for Nóra involved more than 350 people, with officers from Ireland and the UK travelling to Malaysia to assist local authorities.

More to follow…