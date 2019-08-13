This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Body found in search for missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin in Malaysia

Nóra has been missing from the holiday resort of Dusun since 4 August.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 9:41 AM
55 minutes ago 97,545 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4763421

A BODY HAS been discovered by police searching for missing 15-year-old Nóra Quoirin in Malaysia.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which has been supporting the missing girl’s family, confirmed a body has been found in the search. 

“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death,” the charity said.

Nora has been missing from the holiday resort of Dusun in Seremban, not far from Kuala Lumpur, since 4 August.

She is the daughter of an Irish mother and French father and so carries an Irish passport. 

The search for Nóra involved more than 350 people, with officers from Ireland and the UK travelling to Malaysia to assist local authorities.

More to follow…

