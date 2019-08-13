This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Australians chase and catch knife-wielding man after woman stabbed in central Sydney

Images broadcast by Australian media showed the man brandishing a knife shouting “Allahu Akbar” and “shoot me”.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 7:08 AM
Source: 7 NEWS Australia/YouTube

AUSTRALIAN POLICE ARRESTED a man who stabbed a woman and chased several others in central Sydney before being pinned down by members of the public, eyewitnesses have said.

Megan Hayley said a man with a large kitchen knife chased several people through a busy office district and “five or six others were chasing him behind, trying to stop him, they caught him and restrained him” with chairs and a plastic crate.

Police said the woman was in a stable condition and there were no immediate reports of other injuries, despite “a number of attempted stabbings by the same offender”.

SYDNEY CBD POLICE OPERATION Police then apprehended the man. Source: PA Images

Images broadcast by Australian media showed the man jumping on the roof of a car brandishing a knife shouting “Allahu Akbar” and “shoot me”.

Edward Wong, 24, who also witnessed the attack, said the man “looked like he had blood on his chin and chest”.

Police hailed the bravery of onlookers who stepped in and pinned the man down with chairs and a plastic crate.

“To approach a person… with clear evidence of a stabbing previously, these people are heroes,” police spokesman superintendent Gavin Wood said.

Police said they had received reports of the man’s remarks, but had not yet determined a motive.

“It would appear at this stage it is unprovoked but we are keeping a very open mind as we move forward,” the spokesman said. 

© – AFP 2019

AFP

