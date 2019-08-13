This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Three-year-old Irish boy dies in Spain after being found unconscious in swimming pool

The boy was holidaying with his family in the Cabo Roig area on the Costa Blanca.

By Olivia Kelleher Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 2:13 PM
56 minutes ago 12,692 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4763950
Alicante General Hospital
Image: GoogleMaps
Alicante General Hospital
Alicante General Hospital
Image: GoogleMaps

A THREE-YEAR-old Irish boy who was found unconscious in a pool in Alicante in Spain yesterday morning has died in hospital.

The youngster was holidaying with his family in the Cabo Roig area about 10 kilometres from Torreivieja on the Costa Blanca when the tragedy unfolded.

The boy, who is the youngest in a family of three from Mallow, Co Cork, got in to difficulty in a pool at the Aquamarina urbanisation pool in Oriheula.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9am yesterday when a man went for a swim in the pool and thought there was an inflatable toy floating in the water. Tragically, when he swam closer he realised that it was a small boy. 

He immediately raised the alarm. The youngster’s family realised that he was missing and they rushed to the scene. It is believed that he slipped away from his grandparents briefly and fell in to the pool at around breakfast time.

Paramedics did everything in their power to assist the child and he was rushed to Alicante General Hospital in an unconscious state. The boy responded after CPR and his vital signs were restored. However, tragically he lost his battle for life surrounded by his family. 

The Councillor for Public Safety, Ramón López, said that he wanted to commend “the rapid action of the agents of both the Local Police and the doctor from the health centre who were able to stabilise the child despite him being without oxygen for some time.”

The death is being treated as a tragic accident. The Department of Foreign Affairs will provide consular support to the family. 

It is understood that the boy’s grandparents own a pub in Turner’s Cross on the southside of Cork city.

Fine Gael Councillor in Mallow John Paul O’Shea said that what has occurred is “every parent’s nightmare.”

“The thoughts and prayers of the people of Mallow are with them at this time.” 

