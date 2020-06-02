The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five cygnets with their mother in Naas, Co Kildare.

1. #COAST GUARD: The body of a five-year-old boy has been recovered from Lough Mask in Co Mayo this morning.

2. #US: President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the military if state governors did not halt ongoing violent protests across the US, while the conduct of NYPD officers in relation to protesters is under investigation.

3. #PRIVATE HOSPITALS: The HSE has told the Dáil Covid-19 committee that the cost of taking over the private hospitals will be roughly €300 million.

4. #PUBLIC HEALTH: A UK study has found that black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people are at significantly higher risk of dying from Covid-19.

5. #DRY SPELL: Irish Water has said it is “increasingly likely” that a water conservation order will be put in place due to increased demand on water and the prolonged period of dry weather.