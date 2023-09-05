EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SPAIN The Spanish Football federation has said it has fired controversial coach Jorge Vilda who oversaw Spain winning the Women’s World Cup last month following a major sexism scandal.

2. #HIGH COURT A fresh application was brought before the High Court that could see teacher Enoch Burke returned to prison over his alleged ongoing refusal to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

3. #TEMPLE BAR A teenager has been charged following the attacks and robbery of English tourists in Dublin’s Temple Bar last month.

4. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION Retained firefighters have voted to accept proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve their industrial dispute, trade union Siptu said.

5. #TUBS Piers Morgan has said he’s “excited” to see what Ryan Tubridy does next in his career after meeting the former RTÉ presenter in London.