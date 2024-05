EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #TENTS Another operation is underway to remove tents belonging to asylum seekers from the Grand Canal area of Dublin city.

Advertisement

2. #HOUSING The Government was slammed by opposition members today over revelations from a leaked Housing Commission report which estimates the housing deficit in Ireland is up to 256,000 homes.

3. #FLOODING A Status Orange thunderstorm has been issued for five counties. The warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary and Waterford until 8pm this evening.

4. #TURBULENCE A man has died and another 30 people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight experienced serious turbulence and had to land in Bangkok.

5. #TRUMP Donald Trump’s lawyers have rested their defence without the former US president entering the witness box in his New York hush money trial.