ANOTHER OPERATION IS underway to remove tents belonging to asylum seekers from the Grand Canal area of Dublin city.

Roughly 100 tents had been pitched on a section of the canal’s bank that wasn’t blocked off by metal barriers, which were put in place when the Department of Integration last removed tents from the area over a week ago.

People at the scene said they received emails this morning informing them to take a bus or a Luas tram to the site of the former Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum.

The clearance comes following a similar operation on 9 May when asylum seekers living by the canal were removed on busses to Crooksling and Citywest.

However, there are no buses for those present today, and there have been no letter handed out like last time. There is a reduced Garda presence also.

Some asylum seekers have also been seen taking down their own tents this morning.

Advertisement

Speaking to media, one man – Brian from South Africa – said he had arrived in Ireland in January and had registered with IPAS but had received no communication since.

“Honestly speaking, look I know the situation especially with the influx with the people in the country but some sort of communication would make me feel a lot better that someone had read my story someone has gotten my application for accommodation,” he said.

He said each day going by without communication was difficult.

A volunteer assisting the asylum seekers – Olivia Headon – said that while accommodation being made available for some of the men was welcome, others did not know where they would sleep tonight.

“We have a group of men who are standing behind me we don’t know where they are going to go tonight,” she told reporters.

We understand that there are accommodation shortages but when you have nowhere else to go space has to be freed up and there is Government land where more emergency tents and sanitation services can be provided

Taoiseach Simon Harris has repeatedly said that “ad-hoc” style encampments cannot be allowed to form in the city centre.

The Journal has asked the Department of Integration for comment.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald