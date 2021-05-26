The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BRAVERY: Gardaí have paid tribute to the bravery of two officers shot during a siege incident in Blanchardstown yesterday.

2. #REOPENING: Beer gardens will be limited to six adults when they reopen in two weeks but there are to be additional spaces for children, according to new guidelines released by Fáilte Ireland.

3. #SAFE: Three people have been arrested after two boys missing from Belfast were found in Tipperary.

4. #BLOCKADE: The Agriculture minister acknowledged that fishermen face challenging conditions post-Brexit, as a protest flotilla of fishermen gathered at Roches Point in Cork Harbour to protest against reduced quotas.

5. #VICTORY: Planning permission for a controversial apartment block plan on the estate of a former Mother and Baby Home institution in Bessborough in Co Cork has been refused.