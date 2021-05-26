#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 26 May 2021
Three people arrested as missing Belfast boys found in Tipperary

The boys had vanished from their home in North Belfast on Friday evening.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 26 May 2021, 12:03 PM
Fabricio (8) and Patrick (5)
Image: Garda Press Office
Fabricio (8) and Patrick (5)
Fabricio (8) and Patrick (5)
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED that two missing brothers, originally from the North, have been found safe and well in Tipperary.

The two boys, five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and eight-year-old Fabricio Hovarth were last seen on Friday evening.

The PSNI had issued an international appeal for information on their whereabouts as they were concerned for their safety.

Gardaí became involved when detectives in the North developed intelligence that they were in Tipperary.

On Tuesday afternoon they were found safe and well by gardaí and have since returned to Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson said that three people were arrested under the Non-fatal offences Against the Person Act for alleged child abduction. They are being questioned by gardaí in a Tipperary Garda Station.

“Three persons, two women aged in their 50s and 30s, and one man, aged in his 40s, were arrested under Section 17 Non-fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997 and are currently detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the spokesperson added.

Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance in helping to find the boys.

A 27-year-old man has already been charged in Northern Ireland in connection with the disappearance.

Niall O'Connor
