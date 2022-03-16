#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

By Jane Moore Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a no-fly zone and more sanctions in an address to the US congress. Keep up with the latest developments in our liveblog.

2. #WASHINGTON DC Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet US President Joe Biden this evening at the Irish Funds fundraising gala in Washington DC, where he is expected to receive the International Leadership Award.

3. #QUAKE A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted east Japan in the past few hours, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast.

4. #COST OF LIVING The chair of the utilities regular has said that price caps on household electricity and gas bills are unlikely to solve the problem of skyrocketing energy prices and household costs.

5. #HOUSING Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that residential property prices across Ireland have risen by 14.8% in the 12 months up to January this year.

