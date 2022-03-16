12 mins ago

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said there was no guarantee sanctioned oligarchs like Roman Abramovich would be free to return to the UK after the Russian war with Ukraine ends.

Truss also said she did not think the conflict was “near the end”, in comments made on Sky News.

Russian oligarchs who have supported Vladimir Putin should face a "reckoning" and pay towards the reconstruction of destroyed cities in Ukraine, says the foreign Secretary Liz Truss.



Put to her that Abramovich could return once Russian troops had withdrawn, Truss said: “No, I haven’t said that.

“Because I’m saying even if the war was to end – and I fear we are not near the end, at this stage – huge devastation has been caused, lives have been lost as a result of this war.

“And there will need to be a reckoning with all the people who supported Putin, including Abramovich.”

She said the UK was working with allies “in the G7 and beyond” to ensure oligarchs have “nowhere where it is legitimate for them to live their lifestyles, have their yachts or have their planes”.