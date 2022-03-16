Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Ukraine says it sees possible room for compromise in talks with Russia.
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 21st day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said there was no guarantee sanctioned oligarchs like Roman Abramovich would be free to return to the UK after the Russian war with Ukraine ends.
Truss also said she did not think the conflict was “near the end”, in comments made on Sky News.
Russian oligarchs who have supported Vladimir Putin should face a "reckoning" and pay towards the reconstruction of destroyed cities in Ukraine, says the foreign Secretary Liz Truss.#KayBurley: https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 16, 2022
Put to her that Abramovich could return once Russian troops had withdrawn, Truss said: “No, I haven’t said that.
“Because I’m saying even if the war was to end – and I fear we are not near the end, at this stage – huge devastation has been caused, lives have been lost as a result of this war.
“And there will need to be a reckoning with all the people who supported Putin, including Abramovich.”
She said the UK was working with allies “in the G7 and beyond” to ensure oligarchs have “nowhere where it is legitimate for them to live their lifestyles, have their yachts or have their planes”.
Russian forces have targeted the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia, where thousands of refugees are taking shelter after escaping the besieged port city of Mariupol, regional officials said.
“Civilian objects have been bombed for the first time in Zaporizhzhia,” the regional governor Alexander Starukh wrote on the Telegram social media platform.
“The rockets landed in the area of the Zaporozhye-2 railway station,” he added, specifying that there were no casualties.
The city of Zaporizhzhia is the first safe port of call for those fleeing Mariupol.
Many then head to the country’s west, to Poland or other bordering countries.
The UN’s top court is set to rule today on Ukraine’s urgent request for Russia to immediately halt its invasion, with Kyiv claiming that Moscow falsely accused its pro-Western neighbour of genocide to justify the war.
The International Court of Justice will hand down its judgement at 3pm in The Hague after Ukraine filed an urgent application shortly after Russia’s attack on 24 February.
Ukraine accuses Russia of illegally trying to justify its war by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
Kyiv wants the court to take provisional measures ordering Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations.”
“Russia must be stopped, and the court has a role to play in stopping that,” Ukraine’s representative Anton Korynevych told the ICJ.
Russia snubbed hearings on 7 and 8 March, arguing in a written filing that the ICJ “did not have jurisdiction” because Kyiv’s request fell outside of the scope of the 1948 Genocide Convention on which it based its case.
“The government of the Russian Federation respectfully requests the Court to refrain from indicating provisional measures and to remove the case from its list,” Moscow said, arguing that it had not appeared because it did not have enough time to prepare.
But Moscow justified its use of force in Ukraine, saying “it was acting in self-defence”.
Explosions in Kyiv
Several explosions rocked Kyiv early this morning, according to AFP journalists in the city, with emergency services saying two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded.
At least three loud explosions were heard just after dawn in the western part of the city, and thick clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.
“Two residential buildings were damaged in an overnight bombardment in the central part of Kyiv, Shevchenkivskyi district. Two people reported wounded, 35 evacuated,” the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Telegram.
Images released by the emergency services showed the top corner of one building had been partially destroyed, while the other had damage and scorch marks to its roof and upper part.
AFP said it was not possible to immediately visit the scene as journalists are restricted from moving around the city during the curfew, which lasts until Thursday morning.
In its latest update, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) says Russia’s advance in Ukraine has been stymied by a lack of manoeuvrability, which has been “adeptly exploited” by the Ukrainian forces.
It tweeted: “Russian forces are struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine’s terrain.
“Russian forces have remained largely tied to Ukraine’s road network and have demonstrated a reluctance to conduct off-road manoeuvre. The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces has also played a key role in stalling Russia’s advance.
“Russia’s continued failure to gain control of the air has drastically limited their ability to effectively use air manoeuvre, further limiting their options.
“The tactics of the Ukrainian armed forces have adeptly exploited Russia’s lack of manoeuvre, frustrating the Russian advance and inflicting heavy losses on the invading forces.”
Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:
