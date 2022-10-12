The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CREESLOUGH: The people of Creeslough in Co Donegal are showing a great example of solidarity after tragedy, President Michael D Higgins has said.

2. #UKRAINE: Plans to move Ukrainian refugees from Killarney to accommodation in Mayo have been reversed following outcry.

3. #COURT: Stephen Silver, who denies murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, told a Garda at the scene of the shooting that the deceased “wasn’t a very good” detective, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

4. #GARDAÍ: Commissioner Drew Harris has summoned the garda representative associations to a crisis meeting to discuss the rejection of the proposed rosters.

5. #NURSE: A hospital nurse sent a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby girl she murdered on her fourth attempt, a court in England has heard.