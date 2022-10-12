Drew Harris calls crisis meeting with Garda associations as roster deadline looms

COMMISSIONER DREW HARRIS has summoned the garda representative associations to a crisis meeting to discuss the rejection of the proposed rosters.

The meeting has been called as the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) have both voted to reject the proposed change in working hours.

It is understood that Harris is anxious to finalise the roster issue given that the emergency Covid-19 roster extension ends on 30 October. This roster saw the majority of operational gardaí across the country work a special four-day shift rotation of 12 hour shifts.

On Monday it was announced that the AGSI rejected the roster proposals by 63% in a ballot of members. In the same ballot the memberships voted to accept proposals regarding pay by 93%.

Earlier in August, the rank-and-file Garda Representative Association rejected the proposed new rosters.

The dispute centres around work times which would see specialist gardaí, such as detectives, move to an office-based role working nine to five daily.

Gardaí affected by the change are unhappy with an arrangement which would see them working for seven straight days before receiving two rest days.

The issue is around so-called “non-core” units which make up specialist gardaí such as detectives and community policing. In the new roster, they would work six days on/three days off, then seven days on/two day off and then seven days on/three days off.

There are also concerns about the possible loss of allowances for working unsociable hours because they would not be expected to perform night duty.

While the GRA automatically rejected the roster because of a previous agreement to do so at their annual conference, their colleagues in the AGSI conducted briefings for members ahead of a ballot.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the meeting was taking place.

“Commissioner Harris was advised earlier this week of the outcome of the AGSI ballot and as part of his consideration of the next steps in the roster process has invited the Garda associations to a meeting tomorrow.

“An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further in advance of the meeting,” he said.

A spokesperson for the GRA confirmed that they would be attending the meeting and that a “specially convened” meeting of their Central Executive Committee was taking place today.

A statement was requested from AGSI.

Earlier this week General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said in a statement the result on the pay proposals “brings stability and certainty around earnings in an economically challenging time for our members”.

She described the roster proposals as “difficult”.

“The overwhelming message from the membership during the nationwide series of in-person briefings ahead of the ballot were concerns around work-life balance, and family-friendly rosters.

“The proposals asked members to work 14 days out of 16 which the majority of members were very concerned about.

“They felt it would lead to burnout at a faster rate and disconnect them from their families,” she said.