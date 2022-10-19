The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MORTGAGES: The Central Bank is to increase mortgage borrowing limits for first-time buyers, raising the limit to four times their gross income.

2. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a Status Orange thunderstorm warning for five counties.

3. #REDRESS: Opposition TDs roundly criticised the Government’s planned redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes and related institutions in the Dáil today.

4. #VIOLENCE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there must be a change in the “fabric” of O’Connell Street, amid anti-social behaviour and drug use within the city centre’s main thoroughfare.

5. #PUTIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine recently annexed by Moscow.