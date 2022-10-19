The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #MORTGAGES: The Central Bank is to increase mortgage borrowing limits for first-time buyers, raising the limit to four times their gross income.
2. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a Status Orange thunderstorm warning for five counties.
3. #REDRESS: Opposition TDs roundly criticised the Government’s planned redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes and related institutions in the Dáil today.
4. #VIOLENCE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there must be a change in the “fabric” of O’Connell Street, amid anti-social behaviour and drug use within the city centre’s main thoroughfare.
5. #PUTIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine recently annexed by Moscow.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS