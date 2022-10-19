Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Taoiseach struck by violence on O'Connell Street and says 'fabric of the street must change'

Róisín Shortall questioned the Taoiseach on the street following a Prime Time broadcast yesterday.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 2:07 PM
32 minutes ago 3,669 Views 10 Comments
Taoiseach Micheál Martin during Leaders' Questions this afternoon
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Image: Oireachtas.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that there must be a change in the “fabric” of O’Connell Street, amid anti-social behaviour and drug use within the city centre’s main thoroughfare. 

During Leaders’ Questions this afternoon, Martin told the Dáil that he was struck by both the “extraordinary violence” on O’Connell Street, alongside the open exchange of drugs.

It comes following the RTÉ Prime Time programme that was broadcast last night that focused on the issues on O’Connell Street surrounding drug use, drug dealing and anti-social behavior.

Initially raised by the co-leader of the Social Democrats Róisín Shortall, who called for the Taoiseach to establish a taskforce within his Department to tackle the issue, saying that there needed to be a “multi-Departmental response”.

She said that not only has there been widespread anti-social behaviour, but that the street is covered in “deeply ingrained dirt and grime” and criticised Dublin City Council for their plans to carry out a deep clean of O’Connell Bridge.

“Is a deep clean the best they can do?” Shortall asked the Dáil, saying that it wouldn’t be tolerated in any other EU country.

Martin said that he agreed with the dereliction issues on the street but added that any taskforce led by the Taoiseach’s Department would not be a panacea to resolve the problems.

“There’s no question that the fabric of the street must change,” said Martin, but said that there would need to be something more structured than a taskforce.

It comes amid criticism from Independent Senator Lynn Ruane over comments made by Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe, who said that the street was “full of druggies” and that he was ashamed of O’Connell Street.

Speaking to The Journal earlier today, Ruane said Deputy Kehoe’s comments “lack any sort of humanity”.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

