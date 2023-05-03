Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s biggest news stories.
1. #RUSSIA: Russia has said it had shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” assassination attempt.
2. #BUTTER: Sevel Irish supermarket chains are to lower the price of their own-brand butter, following reductions in the price of own-brand milk last week.
3. #ENERGY: Government ministers cannot act like commentators when it comes to ensuring energy companies pass on savings to customers, according to Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke.
4. #TRUMP: Former US president Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Doonbeg in Co Clare for a private visit to his golf course today.
5. #BELGRADE: Eight students have a security guard were killed during a school shooting in Belgrade today, officials have said.
